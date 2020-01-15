NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It might not surprise you that some of the most talented musicians in the world get their instruments from right here in Nashville.
And from a place, no less, that if you weren’t looking for it, you would drive right past.
Manuel Delgado moved to Nashville in 2005, carrying on the family tradition that was started in Los Angeles in 1928. His grandfather started Delgado’s Guitars and built some of the finest guitars and string instruments in the world.
Fast forward and Delgado’s Guitars is thriving far from its original home but has found another in the most appropriate place for his craft – Music City.
Because of Manuel’s passion and dedication to making the finest guitar on the planet, do not expect to call him up, order a guitar and see it on your doorstep the next day. He says it takes anywhere from 12 to 16 months from start to finish. Then, and only then, will you receive the guitar.
Made in Tennessee, passion, pride and dedication. That is Delgado Guitars.
