NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jordan Grace is hoping to make an impact in America through music and baking.
He comes from the same hometown as Keith Urban in Australia.
Inside Caliber Coffee in Donelson, you will find what every popular shop has – great coffee, ambiance and meat pies, which are flying off the shelves.
“You are not going to find this everywhere,” said Grace. “Nashville is where you can make it happen. I love this city. It is a city where dreams come true.”
Why have the meat pies become popular?
“I don’t know why, but what we have done with this, I just rain with it,” said Grace.
Grace never thought he would be in Nashville with a publishing deal and making meat pies.
“I am thankful for it,” he said.
