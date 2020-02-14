Life recovery program gives addicts second chance

Eight years ago, the Grundy County native walked through the doors of the Nashville Rescue Mission struggling to stay clean after the full-time mother of three became addicted to prescription drugs.
"l struggled so bad within myself that nobody knew," Mainard explained. "My depression, my anxiety, my panic. I felt like a failure every day. I felt like I failed my kids, wasn't a good mom. That's when I started overusing my prescription medication. I had tried antidepressants, but they didn't work as fast as my prescription opioids, so I started using them and I became super mom.”
Over the course of a 10-year addiction, Sonia became unrecognizable.
"When somebody asked me what my drug of choice was, I would say more," added Mainard. "When I started using the needle, it took me to a whole new place. I didn’t think I was going to come back from that one.”
But Sonia did come back - and better than ever - all thanks to Life Recovery Program.
The year-long, faith-based, residential program at the Nashville Rescue Mission gave her a second chance.
It's a chance that eight years later she is now offering others as the program's intake specialist.
"I want them to know that I've been where they are, hopeless, didn't have no hope, didn't think it was possible for me to recover from addiction," she added.
Now a grandmother, Mainard is using her story to show future residents that healing is possible.
"I share my story with them and that gives them hope. I can hear it. It is so possible. It’s not easy, but between me and staff members, there is so much support.
“I never thought I could say 'I love me, and I love my life.’ But I can say that now.”
Click to learn more about the Life Recovery Program.
