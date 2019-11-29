FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - They’ve taught more than 100 thousand students how to bounce, tumble, and walk a balance beam.
Let it Shine is a Christian based gymnastics program in Franklin that helps young people reach their full potential in gymnastics.
Tim Richards and his wife Janie founded Let it Shine in 1983. Today, Tim Richards and his son Tanner run the day to day operations. News 4 watched as Richards and other trainers worked with the kids on their fundamentals and specific routines.
It all happens inside two big buildings located at 1892 General George Patton Drive in Cool Springs, where the Richards and their staff claim they’ve produced more state, regional, and national champions in the sport of gymnastics, power tumbling, and rhythmic gymnastics than any other facility in Tennessee.
Tim Richards and his son spoke about the joy of working with so many kids. “Watching them smile. Have a blast. Feel good about themselves. Learn something. Achieve something. Make a friend. I probably have more fun than they do,” said Tim Richards.
Tim Richards grew up in Miami and graduated from Lipscomb University, where he was a four-year national competitor. “I competed All American on rings and vault. and I have spent the last 37 years teaching and coaching gymnastics,” said Richards.
Clearly, Tim's influence was not lost on his son Tanner, who is following in his dad's footsteps. We even saw the pair working with Tanner’s young daughter, who also has a knack for all things gymnastics.
"I've always been inspired by dad. Seeing him work as a coach, invest in the kids, run the business. Yeah. As a young kid I was compelled by that lifestyle, by the career. I would watch dad coach and watch the kids.”
“And I don’t remember this, but they say at the age of three I was doing back flips by myself. And by age five I was competing as a boys gymnast,” said Tanner.
And you can tell just how much Tyler enjoys working with these youngsters, trying to help them reach their highest goals. In fact, there’s a wall full of trophies inside the gym, proving that Tanner and his dad know what they're doing.
Tim Richards said he was compelled to start Let it Shine after he noticed kids being turned away from another gym in Atlanta, because they could no longer afford to pay for their classes.
"From that moment on, the Lord put it upon my heart to start a program where no one could never not afford to take gymnastics at Let it Shine,” said Tim Richards.
Now, after decades of hard work, Tim Richards is passing the torch to his son. Tanner says he’s ready to take over the family business, but his father’s fingerprints will always be on the place his parents built from the ground up.
"I will forever have his mission, his vision as a driving force for me,” said Tanner. If you want to register, one hour classes start at $64 per month. Let it Shine is open Monday through Saturday.
