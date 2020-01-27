NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nikki and Anwar Smith enjoy doting on their new daughter Aniyah, a blessing they first suspected at a particularly challenging time.
They were living in a hotel, after just having moved to Nashville.
"We didn't even have money to go buy a pregnancy test," said Nikki Smith. "I know they have them at the dollar store, but we needed everything. I told Anwar to look up on the internet and see if there's free place that does pregnancy testing and he found the Hope Clinic."
That one call to the Nashville non-profit in 2018 would help reshape their family's future.
"We say if you want to have that child, we're going to help you make that happen with medical care, education classes and practical support and mentorship," said Rene Rizzo, CEO and President of the Hope Clinic for Women. "If she wants to be a mom, we want her to be the healthiest, safest, most loving mom that she can be."
For 36 years on Hayes Street in Nashville, the Hope Clinic for Women has given parents facing an unplanned pregnancy everything they need to support their baby - from counseling to car seats, pre-natal care to diaper cream - all throughout pregnancy and a full year after delivery.
And all regardless of one's ability to pay.
Couples purchase baby items in the clinic's store, a highly organized space in the building's basement, with points they earned by participating in programs.
"We do counseling, we do online classes," said Nikki Smith. "And that's how you earn points."
"We're already going through stuff," Anwar Smith said. "I don't have no money to be buying diapers and stuff like that. To have somebody there, got your back, they took a lot of stress off of me and my wife, providing for the baby."
Nikki Smith now works in the finance industry.
Anwar Smith, who spent 10 years behind bars, is now a team chef with the Tennessee Titans. He said the Hope Clinic's free counseling has helped him the most.
"I had a lot of people tell me, being incarcerated, their second chance was living through me," said Anwar Smith. "They're never going home. I said when I make it, I'll do the right thing."
Now the couple wants to share their second chance with others.
"It's not too late. I don't care how old you are. keep pushing."
Rizzo said the Hope Clinic for Women helps 125-150 women every month for well women visits, pregnancy loss and even post-partum depression on a sliding scale.
Pregnancy services are free.
Click for information about the Hope Clinic for Women.
