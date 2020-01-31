When it comes to healthy eating, it’s tough. Unhealthy foods often taste better and have prettier packaging. But what if your life depended on it?
I went grocery shopping with a holistic nutritionist, Danielle Gilbert, whose mission is to share wellness through food.
“If we’re eating food that’s dead food, we’re not going to have the energy to fight off illnesses and be strong and have energy to live life,” she says. “If you’re eating a diet that’s a bagel for breakfast, a turkey sandwich for lunch, there’s no color, there’s no nutrients in that. It’s dead food. You want food that’s alive. Eat color."
According to Danielle, ‘eating color’ starts with greens, which she calls “the most nutrient-dense foods that exist.”
Not all greens are created equal. The darker the green, the better the health benefits. Think Swiss Chard, collards, kale, spinach. Foods, Danielle says, can reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and boost one’s immune system.
Danielle teaches a class called “What Feeds You” at Gilda’s Club in Nashville. It’s a place that provides free social and emotional support to individuals and families living with cancer.
“We get into everything, eating real food, paying attention to the signs that things are out of balance. Fighting inflammation, healing the gut, building your immune system.” Her audience will take any help they can get. “Unfortunately, people who are the sickest tend to be the most open. I think unfortunately, it’s because they’re scared.”
There’s no scientific research proving that any diet can cure cancer. Yet, research suggests a healthy diet could help ‘prevent’ certain types of cancer.
“The thing with cancer, it can hit anybody, any age, for a reason, for no reason. We don’t have a say in it. But you have a say in how you eat, how you move, how you sleep,” she says.
At Gilda’s Club, Danielle will continue to do everything she can to help those who are really hurting, and for the rest of us… “All you have to do is take care of yourself. And there’s no guarantee that if you do, you’ll live your life without a glitch, but you at least have a better shot.”
Gilda’s Club has locations in Nashville and Williamson County. They provide free support for anyone living with cancer. In addition, they’re always in need of volunteers and donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.