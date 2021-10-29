NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – October 2021 marked twenty years since Grammy-nominated artist Mary Gauthier moved to Nashville in pursuit of a songwriting career. She was 39 years old and eleven years sober.
Gauthier, an executive chef and restaurateur, had co-owned three restaurants in Boston before making the life-changing move to Music City. She chronicles her foray into music and subsequent success in her new book Saved by a Song (St. Martin’s Essentials)
The book is part memoir, a part masterclass on artful songwriting that pierces and transcends. Each chapter reveals a new layer of vulnerability, showcasing a life of equal parts gritty, heartbreaking and miraculous.
Much of the trauma is generated from Gauthier's own struggle with drugs and alcohol, which began at age 13 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her book starts with a story of being arrested for drunk driving on opening night for her second restaurant. She was 28 years old and living in Boston.
"I was pulled over, and I spent the night in jail, and in that jail cell, I had what I can only call a spiritual experience," Gauthier said. "I left my body, looked down and saw myself, which for an addict or an alcoholic is a miracle."
In recovery from drugs and alcohol, she was encouraged to repeatedly tell her story to bring hope and healing to others. She explained how that exercise healed her and helped her process the traumas she had endured.
"You got to turn it into a story to make sense of it and that story becomes something that can be a service to others," said Gauthier, who entered sobriety July 13, 1990.
In the months that followed her decision to become sober, she began attending open-mic nights near Berklee College of Music in Boston. The experience sparked something in her that had laid dormant for decades: the love of music and song.
"Music is what feelings sound like," Gauthier said. "I was drawn to [music] because I needed to heal, but I didn't know that. I used music to make sense of [my story]. It takes the sting away by inserting purpose."
Gauthier's work never shies away from pain, deep anguish, addiction and loss. She's garnered a following of people seeking raw truth in music.
Gauthier recorded three albums while living in Boston in the 1990s but knew a move to Nashville was necessary if she wanted to go all-in on songwriting. So in 2001, she decided to leave the restaurant she co-owned with investors and instead move to Music City.
"When I told [the other restaurant owners] I wanted to be a full-time musician, they thought I was out of my mind," Gauthier said. "The restaurant did well, and we were making money!"
Gauthier gave her investors a six-month notice before leaving. After that, she wrote down every recipe and trained the next head chef.
"I gave them the keys back and said, 'You know, I'm out in six months,' and I moved to Nashville in September of 2000," Gauthier recalled.
Soon after moving, Gauthier scored a touring spot with Guy Clark, the late folk and country artist who released more than 20 albums before his death in 2016. She spent two years on the road with him before getting a record deal in 2003 on Lost Highway Universal.
Since then, she's performed with Willie Nelson and her songwriting hero John Prine among others. She received public praise from Bob Dylan and had artists like Tim McGraw and, recently, Dolly Parton recorded her songs.
She recorded seven albums since becoming a full-time musician garnered a Grammy nomination in 2018. It featured songs written through her work with the non-profit organization Songwriting with Soldiers.
Her involvement with the group started as an invitation from Darden Smith, the group's founder. He asked Gauthier to be a part of a veterans' retreat where 15 veterans and their spouses attend a 2.5-day retreat. At each retreat, four songwriters join the group and help articulate the trauma from their experience.
"It's a conversation [with a veteran] that develops into a bond and trust, and sooner or later, a title is going to drop out of their mouth," says Gauthier. "I try to put together a melody that mirrors the emotion they're expressing."
At the end of each retreat, Gauthier emerges with between 15 and 20 songs. In total, she's written close to 70 songs with veterans and their spouses through the organization.
In January 2018, Gauthier released an album featuring 11 of the songs written with veterans. Rifles and Rosary beads became a song title, the album's title and a short film.
The album received critical acclaim and resulted in a Grammy nomination in November of 2018.
"Music is what feelings sound like," Gauthier said. "I'm going to give sound to their feelings. That's where the music comes – it's a mirror of the emotion they're articulating. Songs let us articulate confusion so that it's not confusing anymore. Working through my own life traumas with music and song helped me see it can really help [people] in ways that talk therapy can't reach because we have melody."
Gauthier gives honesty and thoughtfulness in every word – spoken, written, and sung. She uses that gift to bring healing to others.
"By the way, I was living. I should be dead. But I didn't die. I survived, and I got sober, so I'm in the gravy boat. I can afford to take this risk [of songwriting] because I'm in bonus land. I've got this other life that I didn't deserve that was given to me. So it helped me to answer the call."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.