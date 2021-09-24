Decorative light at Gulch catches on fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A decorative light near the Gulch caught on fire on Friday evening.
Crews were called to 11th Ave S and Demonbreun Street around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found a decorative light above an outdoor staircase on fire as well as the staircase itself.
Crews knocked down the fire, and no one reported any injuries to emergency officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.