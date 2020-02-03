Broadway is arguably one of the most iconic streets in music—lined with famous honky tonks and legendary venues like the Ryman Auditorium.
The National Museum of African American Music hopes to enhance the history of the area with its own stories. While we won’t see the finished product until the end of the summer, they gave us a peek inside.
Officials say the project is about 40 percent complete. Once finished, the museum will cover hundreds of years of music, with the goal of highlighting their connection to one another.
“You hear sounds coming from gospel, jazz, blues, even hip hop, and all the sampling, but (the exhibit) One Nation Under Grove... the R&B gallery is the focal point to a lot of music,” says Don Hardin, project manager for the construction of the museum.
And although Nashville is best known for its connection to country music, Hardin says he believes the music will speak to everyone.
“No matter what genre of music they like, they’re going to take away something they understand, and they can tie back to their own persona music experience,” says Hardin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.