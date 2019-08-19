NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For as long as anyone can remember, Ewing Bass Garage on Charlotte Avenue, near Interstate 440 has been repairing cars.
Specializing in transmission work, entire generations of Bass family members have kept Nashville rolling when vehicles grind to a halt.
"I come up here in high school. So I'd been here since 68. Something like that. So I got about 50 years in. Of course, she came up here,” said Wayne Bass.
Bass’ daughter, Rachel Tidwell, said she was in high school when she started following in her dad’s footsteps.
"I was in high school, as a summer job in high school. Then it went to a college job,” said Tidwell.
"I kind of just handed off to her like it was handed off to me,” said Bass.
Bass retired three years ago. Now, his daughter Tidwell runs the shop like a Swiss Army Knife, and she's definitely sharp.
"I don't turn the wrenches, but I make sure I'm the relay between the mechanics and the customer, and we're all on the same page step by step,” said Tidwell. “You've got to develop that trust or there's no point being in business.”
But that doesn't mean customers haven't tried to test her.
"I was up here one day just sitting in the corner. The guy didn't know who I was,” said Bass. "He tried every way under the sun to beat her down, but she stood her ground and before it was all said and done, he paid up.”
Tidwell calls that paying her dues.
It's all about getting the job done right and making sure all customers feel like they're getting a fair shake.
"I have had women come in here and say I'm glad to see you sitting in that chair and not somebody else, because I expect the truth, a better relationship I guess,” said Tidwell.
A good relationship is the foundation of the Bass family business.
Remember, they've had lots of years of practice. Even the mechanics feel like part of the family.
“This is 100% family-run, family-operated and that's how we hope to keep it forever," said Tidwell.
With Tidwell now running the show at the Nashville repair shop, the sky may be the limit.
Years ago, Bass admitted he was thinking about possibly selling his transmission shop on Charlotte Avenue because of its prime location. But, he said Tidwell has been so good at running the garage that he’s glad he decided to keep his business.
