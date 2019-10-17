CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Life takes us down many roads.
"He's had a very long, difficult road. He's considered terminal and they do not expect him to live."
Grayson Smith has gone many miles for just a six-year-old Alabama boy - stopping along the way to endure 37 surgeries.
He was born with a one-of-a-kind genetic disorder. Doctors didn't expect him to make it to his first birthday.
Grayson's now on his way to St. Louis for a risky 38th surgery - but before he hits the road, he came up with his own bucket list. One item to check off - riding a motorcycle or having a group ride for him. A non-profit group, Bikers Who Care, jumped at the opportunity.
"You roll the window down and you see in his face just the sheer excitement. I didn't expect this incredible turnout for people who don't even know him. It just shows love and support for him.
"It's been a long journey and it's moments like these that makes it all worth it. Speechless. Absolutely speechless," says Grayson's mom.
His next procedure will replace part of his spine to ease the pressure on his organs and save his life.
"He has about a 5% chance to make it passed this surgery. He says he wanted to do it. He told us that if he didn't make it he would just go with the angels. I don't know what I would do if I did lose him.
"It is scary to think that we could lose him during the surgery. We feel totally confident that he will come through this surgery and his story will continue," his mom says.
To keep up with Grayson's story, check out his Facebook page.
