NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There’s a barbershop in west Nashville off Charlotte Pike where it wouldn’t be strange to hear live music blaring out the open doors early in the day, or late at night.
It’s Blues Barbershop, where the owner, Jerone Wedig, has opened a full-blown music recording studio inside his barber shop.
"I even have people cutting records in here while people are getting haircuts, with environmental noises and trucks rolling-by with the door open, and the air conditioner turning on and off," says Wedig.
Wedig moved to Nashville a few years ago, after having lived all over the country, opening barber shops and recording music along the way.
"Of course every band needs head shots,” he said. “I gave everybody haircuts so we could do photoshoots for the band.”
When he arrived in west Nashville, he quickly realized none of the neighboring businesses had any complaints about the noise coming from his barbershop.
“We can make noise here 24/7,” he said.
Wedig said he knows what it’s like to be a struggling musician, so rather than just use the extra space in the barbershop to store his gear, he wanted to help a certain type of individual that’s quite common in Music City.
"Specifically, guys just hitting town, with a great song and a dream and saved up some money to come record it in Nashville,” he said.
If you’re looking for a fresh fade, a clean shave, or to record an album on a budget, Blues Barbershop could be what you’re looking for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.