NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lindsay Miller spent years nursing sick patients. Today she still cares for others just in a different way, as the clinical leader overseeing operations at Vanderbilt University Medical Clinic.
The Nashville native recently helped with the massive operation of the COVID vaccination clinics at Music City Center. All the while helping her managers keep with hospital staffing as they find and hire the right people.
"When you're working in a health care setting, and you're passionate about what you're doing, and you want to be there, and you're positive, the patients can feel that," Miller said. "We also know where the needs are, and so, I help, throw candidates their way."
Enter Miller's other passion is volunteering with UpRise Nashville. She sits on panels, shares interview tips. She helps those who've completed their medical assistant training through the Nashville career development program, land a life-changing opportunity.
"I'm grateful that I get to work with people, that help people find jobs. It's a win-win for us," Miller said.
She learned about UpRise from right inside her own hospital halls. News 4 asked what she gets from helping.
"This is a really great story. Jessica was a medical assistant working in my clinic. She's a standout employee, always has a smile on her face. It wasn't until several months she worked with us that I found out she was living in the women's shelter," Miller said. "And I thought omg, this candidate is amazing and nonprofit organization helped get her on her feet."
"There are so many other people that just need that chance," she went on to say. "I wanted to get involved with helping people transform their lives."
Miller talked about what she wanted to do when that was completed.
"This is just one of the tiny things I can do to help people get on their feet and have a career path, and help them feel good about what they do every day and love their jobs," Miller said. "That's why I'm here."
