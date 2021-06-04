NASVHILLE, TN (WSMV) - Curiosity is what first drew Kenethia Abdullah to a career as an EMT.
"So, I would see random ambulances, not the 9-1-1 ambulances, so I was like, that sounds interesting," the native Nashvillian said.
Now, after 20 years behind the wheel as an EMT driver at St. Thomas Medical Center, the first responder is fueled by helping the homeless at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
"This wheelchair van, I guess I've kind of taken it on as my baby," she added.
Abdullah is a wife, mother, and grandmother. She drives homeless patients to doctors' appointments and related errands in and around Nashville. Abdullah is also known to make sandwiches, buy water, or whatever it takes to meet their needs.
"We even paid for some medicine sometimes if their medicines are a couple of dollars," Abdullah continued. "I've been to the Goodwill to try and find clothes. My co-workers, we've brought in clothes over this past year to make sure they got what they needed: socks, shoes, children's clothes, toys. At one point, we didn't have anything there at the fairgrounds for them."
Abdullah said she felt gifted with compassion and called by God to this career. She admitted she had something else planned for her life.
"I wanted to serve my community, but I wanted to be a healthcare provider, like a doctor, nurse practitioner. I felt like God was saying no to that," she explained.
Abdullah has since said yes to an additional adventure. Abdullah has earned a master's degree and is about to complete her doctorate in business administration.
"There is always room to squeeze something in," Abdullah added. "Oftentimes, we don't think that charity can be as small as a smile. To let (people) know that it's gonna be okay. God isn't done with you yet. Your mission isn't over. You didn't die from that heart attack, because God still has work for you to do."
