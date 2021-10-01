NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dr. Michael Christie has been fixing hips, knees, and shoulders across Middle Tennessee for more than three decades.
Today he's joined at the hip by his son, Dr. Matthew Christie, at Southern Joint Replacement Institute at TriStar Centennial Medical Center. The MBA alum returned to Nashville in September to join his father's practice and continue the volunteer work about which they're both passionate: bringing joint replacement to disadvantaged patients in underserved countries.
"It's a privilege to be a surgeon and to do this amazing operation," said Dr. Michael Christie. "Someone who has severe hip or knee arthritis have difficulty walking. Enter our operation that we can now do as an outpatient, so the patient goes home the same day. They return to a life where they walk without pain."
"That's what Walk Strong is all about, trying to bring this amazing operation we get to do to people around the world," Christie added.
The elder Christie founded the Walk Strong Foundation in 2008. The non-profit not only provides free joint replacement surgeries but trains local surgeons for follow-up care.
"As we go around the world there are a lot of really great surgeons who are already trained, who aren't doing the surgery because they haven't had access to implants," Christie explained.
With the help of a company in Australia, Christie and his team developed an inexpensive knee and hip implant, which he says changes the formula of how mission work can be done.
"We were able to develop a $500 knee replacement implant, compared to $3500-$5000 apiece," added Christie. "Then an $800 hip replacement. Doctors there can work 365 days a year, instead of us visiting for one week. So we're changing the whole paradigm."
Each mission the Walk Strong Foundation makes includes a 10-year commitment to continued education, training, equipment, and infrastructure to the areas they serve.
"For me, it's helping as many people as I can for as long as I can," said Dr. Matthew Christie. He worked in a rural health clinic in Nepal before finishing medical school. "It's more than a single surgery. It's about helping others do more surgery. It has this cascading effect."
The foundation depends on donated medical equipment and supplies from Project C.U.R.E.. The non-profit collects and ships supplies such as operating tables, lights, hospital beds, and gloves to medical teams in 135 countries.
Project C.U.R.E. has a massive warehouse in Nashville and is always looking for volunteers in its distribution center at 2300 Clifton Ave, Nashville, TN, 37209.
Click here to learn more about Project C.U.R.E., click here.
