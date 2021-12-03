NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 'Change yourself. Change your community. Change the world.' That's the mantra of Jerome Moore. He's the host of Deep Dish Conversations, a YouTube show featuring members of his community, hoping to bring people together.

"Pizza is like everybody’s love language around here. I haven’t met a human being and you might not be human if you don’t like pizza. I haven’t met a human being who doesn’t like pizza." Moore said.

And that's how Deep Dish Conversations was born. A show where Moore enjoys pizza and has tough discussions involving poverty, politics and race with members of the Nashville community. And just like this Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza, nothing is off the table.

So I asked him, what his community needed while he was growing up here in Nashville that made him think to himself, this is what we need to do and I need to do it in Nashville? Moore’s response was real. "I think just being comfortable being uncomfortable.” Said Moore. “Having those conversations about things we all know that are happening which is some really bad things and oppressive things, but let’s put it on the table and let’s talk about it and let’s find the best way to address it."

Moore says he has learned a lot from the 2 seasons of shows he's recorded. His biggest lesson so far?

"It can be easy for us to get stuck in our bubbles. Our black bubbles. Our white bubbles. Our LatinX bubble. So, we can just easily dismiss or believe some of these things that might be culturally biased that are being said because we don't get out and venture. And so that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to get out and venture." Moore said.

He has shared a slice with the likes of Judge Sheila Calloway to Comedian Joshua Black and former Davidson County prosecutor Dawn Deaner who asked Moore a question that still sticks with him.

"She said the question that Nashville should be asking itself is how is what we are doing helping people? Who is it helping?"

So, I threw the question back at him again. How is Deep Dish Conversations making your community better?

"It’s so educational. My thing is I don’t know everything but what I do know is from my experience I’m really good at facilitating and trying to open up people’s perspective and minds and looking at that change yourself. Change your community. Change the world."

Moore says on his wish list for guests, Mayor John Cooper. He says he also wants to sit down with Chief John Drake. He says he will continue doing Deep Dish Conversations allowing people to reflect on what solutions and things about Nashville that are happening and not happening that they can be a part of.