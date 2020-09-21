4 firearms confiscated at TSA checkpoint at BNA last week

A loaded Ruger 9mm was discovered on Sept. 18 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four loaded guns were confiscated at Nashville International Airport last week. 

Between Sept. 13 to 20, Transportation Security Administration officers discovered eight loaded guns at five different airports in Tennessee.

4 firearms confiscated at TSA checkpoint at BNA last week

A loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber was discovered on Sept. 14

At Nashville International Airport, the following guns were recovered by TSA officers: 

  • loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber on Sept. 14
  • loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber on Sept. 17 
  • loaded North American Arms Derringer .22 caliber on Sept. 17
  • loaded Ruger 9mm on Sept. 18 
4 firearms confiscated at TSA checkpoint at BNA last week

A loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber was discovered on Sept. 17 

After the discoveries were made, the local law enforcement agency was informed of the incident and the gun was removed from the traveler. 

TSA officials reiterate that guns are not allowed in carry-on baggage, but "they may be transported in checked baggage."

TSA said its officers have detected 106 firearms at Tennessee airports year to date in 2020 while 139 were recovered last year.

4 firearms confiscated at TSA checkpoint at BNA last week

A loaded North American Arms Derringer .22 caliber was discovered on Sept. 17.

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee, said in a statement on Monday. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

For more information on potential charges due to bringing a gun to a checkpoint, click here. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.