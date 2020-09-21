4 firearms confiscated at TSA checkpoint at BNA last week

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four loaded guns were confiscated at Nashville International Airport last week.
Between Sept. 13 to 20, Transportation Security Administration officers discovered eight loaded guns at five different airports in Tennessee.
At Nashville International Airport, the following guns were recovered by TSA officers:
- loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber on Sept. 14
- loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber on Sept. 17
- loaded North American Arms Derringer .22 caliber on Sept. 17
- loaded Ruger 9mm on Sept. 18
After the discoveries were made, the local law enforcement agency was informed of the incident and the gun was removed from the traveler.
TSA officials reiterate that guns are not allowed in carry-on baggage, but "they may be transported in checked baggage."
TSA said its officers have detected 106 firearms at Tennessee airports year to date in 2020 while 139 were recovered last year.
“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee, said in a statement on Monday. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”
For more information on potential charges due to bringing a gun to a checkpoint, click here.
