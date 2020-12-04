Tennessee Nurses Association released a statement after the deadly shooting of a nurse on Interstate 440 West late Thursday evening.

Police said 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed while driving to work and her SUV was found between Hillsboro Road and West End Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Tennessee Nurses Association said they were "deeply saddened" to learn about the death of Kaufman.

"The sudden death of such a young nurse is always devastating, but even more so due to senseless violence. These are very emotionally trying times for health care workers. Our deepest condolences go out to Caitlyn's family, friends, and colleagues at St. Thomas West," Tennessee Nurses Association said to News 4 on Friday.

St. Thomas West released a statement on Friday.

"At this time with respect to the victim's family and the ongoing police investigation, Ascension Saint Thomas will not be sharing comment on the situation."

The shooting comes three years after Tiffany Ferguson was fatally stabbed inside her condo.

The 23-year-old died after being stabbed during the early morning hours at Wedgewood Park condos on Feb. 28, 2017.

Christopher McLawhorn was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Ferguson.

McLawhorn was sentenced to life in prison in November 2018.

In 2016, the body of Ashley Brown was found at a trash disposal site December 2016.

Brown was supposed to head home to Tucson, AZ for Christmas when she went missing.

The death of Brown is still an open case by the Metro Nashville Police Department.