Wanted felons caught in Humphreys County

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and a woman, considered dangerous and wanted in multiple jurisdictions for numerous crimes across Middle Tennessee, were apprehended after a pursuit in Humphreys County on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), two deputies identified Roy Thomas Armstreet and Myrand Lee Winters when monitoring some suspicious activity at the Quality Inn motel on Highway 13 South on Sunday, December 31.

Armstreet and Winters were recognized from multiple watch lists and considered armed and dangerous. Armstreet had even threatened to shoot it out with law enforcement before going back to prison, HCSO said.

The deputies made contact with Armstreet and Winters at the motel, causing the two to flee in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. A pursuit ensued and the deputies followed the Malibu along country roads and on I-40 West as they tried to escape.

The fugitives popped one of their tires while driving off the road, and even rammed into an HCSO patrol car at one point, before losing control and crashing into a ditch along I-40. Both Armstreet and Winters were injured in the crash and air-lifted to Nashville hospital for treatment.

A search of their motel room yielded numerous firearms, ammunition, and various drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin.

Several agencies have been on the lookout for Armstreet and Winters, including the United States Marshal, Dickson, Hickman, and Humphreys County Sheriff’s offices, as well as the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

“The investigation is ongoing and multiple felony warrants are in the process of being filed against the two suspects and will be arrested in days to come,” Sheriff Chris Davis said. “This is an example of excellent work by our Deputies trying to rid the county of the poisonous drugs that plague our nation.”

Armstreet and Winters were last known to be in stable condition

