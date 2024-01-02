Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband

Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after being hit by a car allegedly driven by her husband.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Australian Olympic track cyclist and world champion died after being struck by a car that was allegedly driven by her husband.

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed the death of 32-year-old Melissa Hoskins on Monday.

In a statement released Sunday, the South Australian Police said a woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car that was driven by someone she knew. She later died at the hospital.

The police did not name the victim nor the suspect, who was arrested and charged with causing her death. However, local media identified the victim as Hoskins and the driver as being her husband, Rohan Dennis.

Hoskins set a world record in 2015 and also competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Police said Dennis is set to appear in court on March 13.

Dennis is also well-known in the cycling world. He is a two-time world trial champion and a state winner at the Tour de France.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis skyline
This city’s population decreased the most in Tennessee over past 5 years, study says
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today
A vehicle on fire outside Gallatin, TN.
2 dead after crash in Gallatin
A vehicle on fire outside Gallatin, TN.
Major crash closes Vietnam Veterans Pkwy. in Gallatin
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run crash in Nashville

Latest News

FILE - Ian Ziering poses at a photocall for the 10th anniversary of "Sharknado" at Comic-Con...
‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ star Ian Ziering allegedly attacked by bikers
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Israel says it will defend itself against genocide accusations at world court filed by South Africa
Tennessee flag
LIST: New Tennessee laws in effect for 2024
A Japan Airlines plane carrying hundreds of passengers burst into flames on landing at Tokyo’s...
RAW: Japan Airlines plane burns on tarmac
The sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 4:55 p.m. Eastern, on Sunday. NASA’s Solar...
Strong solar flare seen in dazzling image on New Year’s Eve