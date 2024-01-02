Missing Chinese exchange student found safe in Utah following cyber kidnapping scheme, police say

Authorities say a missing 17-year-old was the victim of new trend called "cyber-kidnapping."
Authorities say a missing 17-year-old was the victim of new trend called "cyber-kidnapping."(Riverdale Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) — A foreign exchange student from China who was reported missing last week in Utah has been found in what authorities said was an apparent “cyber kidnapping” scheme to extort $80,000 from the student’s family.

The 17-year-old student was reported missing Friday, a day after he was last seen at the home where he had been staying in Riverdale, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Salt Lake City.

Riverdale police initially said that they believed the student had been forcefully taken from his home. But on Sunday night they said he was found safe in a tent about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away from Riverdale in the Brigham City area.

He was convinced that his family in China was threatened and that he needed to isolate himself, according to police. It’s unclear how he received this information or why he was isolating himself.

Meanwhile, his family had received a ransom note and photograph of the student that made it appear that he’d been abducted and was in danger. The family paid $80,000 in ransom before he was found.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle on fire outside Gallatin, TN.
Major crash closes Vietnam Veterans Pkwy. in Gallatin
Barber shop shooting in Nashville
1 in critical condition after shooting at barber shop in Nashville
Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today
A vehicle on fire outside Gallatin, TN.
2 dead after crash in Gallatin

Latest News

A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least eight dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
A St. Louis couple is celebrating a major milestone on the first day of 2024, ringing in the...
‘It’s wonderful to look at.’: St. Louis couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Day
A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday afternoon. (CNN, TV ASAHI)
Major earthquake rocks Japan, triggers tsunami warnings
Darrius Heard, 23, was shot and killed outside a Clarksville nightclub early Sunday morning,...
‘I be feeling like gun violence is pointless’: Friends shocked after deadly Clarksville nightclub shooting