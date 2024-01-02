Man looking into East Nashville homes with binoculars sets neighbors on edge

A security camera catches the man looking through a fence into the home’s backyard.
Neighbors in East Nashville are worried about a man accused of looking through a fence with binoculars.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A surveillance camera at an East Nashville home caught a man looking into the yards and homes using binoculars.

The video shows the man pressed up against a fence looking into someone’s yard and home near Cleveland Park. The video shows the man pull out a pair of binoculars and start looking through the fence.

“I was pretty shocked by it,” Paul Lindsay said.

Lindsay watched the video posted online by his neighbor.

“What’s really going on here? It also makes me wonder if they’ve looked into my backyard,” Lindsay said.

The video shows the man walking away at one point after getting caught on camera, but then he comes back.

Lindsay’s neighbors didn’t want to go on camera, but they said they have sent the video to Metro Nashville Police and are working with detectives.

“We have a camera in the back of our house by our garage,” Lindsay said. “I guess I’ll probably bump up the sensitivity on it to see who’s walking by a little bit more.”

It’s not just Lindsay who is on edge.

“It’s unsettling for sure. Nobody likes to see something like that,” neighbor Sarah Martin said. “I just hope that there’s some sore of a little bit more innocent explanation, but I doubt that. We’ll just wait and see.”

People across the neighborhood said they’re now keeping an eye out.

“Now I kind of want to see if we have recording, will we see this guy, see if he actually is walking by our house,” Lindsay said.

Neighbors hope police are able to track the man down.

