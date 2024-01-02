‘I be feeling like gun violence is pointless’: Friends shocked after deadly Clarksville nightclub shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a young father of eight outside a lounge early Sunday morning.

Darrius Heard, 23, was rushed to the hospital but was not able to survive his injuries, officers said. He was shot outside Club Pressuh around 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

His former roommate and music engineer, Michael Booker-Allen, is committed to engineering one final song for his best friend. The 23-year-old rapper was known as La Dee and had millions of streams.

“He was just always turnt,” Booker-Allen said. “Living life to the fullest.”

The friends met almost a decade ago when Heard first moved to Clarksville. Booker-Allen said Heard was committed to working in the studio to support his eight children and their moms.

“We sat up for hours at a time,” Booker-Allen said. “I used to get so irritated, but it was always worth it because his music was fire. I ain’t going to lie.”

Booker-Allen was heartbroken after getting called about the shooting. He said Heard could be cocky and arrogant, but never thought an argument at the lounge would turn deadly.

“Beat somebody up, jump somebody,” Booker-Allen said. “I be feeling like gun violence is pointless. People grew up not knowing how to fight.”

He is hoping to carry on Heard’s legacy through the music they made together.

Clarksville Police said no arrests have been made as detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting in the parking lot outside the nightclub.

