First Alert Forecast: Tracking weekend rain

Expect chilly temps for the rest of this week.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll get more sunshine today, but temperatures will stay in the lower to mid-40s for the afternoon.

Tonight will be partly clear with lows back in the upper 20s and lower 30s

Clouds take back over on Wednesday with a storm system sliding just to our south. I cannot totally rule out a shower in far southern Middle Tennessee, but most of the area will stay dry.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with temperatures still in the mid-40s for the afternoon.

Clouds will be quick to return on Friday with highs actually getting a little push to near 50 for the day.

As we head into the weekend, we are closely watching a big storm system that will bring us some rain at the very least on Saturday. The worst of the rain should stay to our south, but we’ll still want to keep that umbrella handy.

That rain might even try and end as a little wintry mix before the storm system moves out for our Sunday.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s before another big storm system moves in Tuesday of next week

