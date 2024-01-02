Fireworks blamed for house fire in Spring Hill, firefighters say

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring Hill firefighters say fireworks are to blame for causing a house fire Sunday night.

The garage of the home in the Cobblestone Village neighborhood caught fire around 11 p.m., after used fireworks were thrown away in a trashcan, according to the Spring Hill Fire Department.

The homeowner noticed the fire, called 911, and was able to get his family out safely.

Firefighters had to extinguish a grass fire to keep the fire from spreading to a neighboring house.

“Kind of actually just scares you because you’re not really thinking of anything like that happening to you,” next-door neighbor Bert Miller said. “I just kept seeing the fire coming closer and I just hoped that they were able to put it out, and make sure everybody was out. I don’t know, just shock.”

The American Red Cross is working with the victims to find them a temporary place to stay.

Though the garage and attic were destroyed, it’s unclear if the home will be deemed a total loss.

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.