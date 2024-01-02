Fireworks blamed for house fire in Spring Hill, firefighters say

Used fireworks were placed in a trashcan after use and is believed to have caused the fire.
Firefighters are blaming fireworks for causing a house fire in Spring Hill.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring Hill firefighters say fireworks are to blame for causing a house fire Sunday night.

The garage of the home in the Cobblestone Village neighborhood caught fire around 11 p.m., after used fireworks were thrown away in a trashcan, according to the Spring Hill Fire Department.

The homeowner noticed the fire, called 911, and was able to get his family out safely.

Firefighters had to extinguish a grass fire to keep the fire from spreading to a neighboring house.

“Kind of actually just scares you because you’re not really thinking of anything like that happening to you,” next-door neighbor Bert Miller said. “I just kept seeing the fire coming closer and I just hoped that they were able to put it out, and make sure everybody was out. I don’t know, just shock.”

The American Red Cross is working with the victims to find them a temporary place to stay.

Though the garage and attic were destroyed, it’s unclear if the home will be deemed a total loss.

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barber shop shooting in Nashville
1 in critical condition after shooting at barber shop in Nashville
A vehicle on fire outside Gallatin, TN.
Major crash closes Vietnam Veterans Pkwy. in Gallatin
Tennessee flag
LIST: New laws starting in 2024 in Tennessee
Fatal Briley Parkway Crash
2 charged in connection to deadly Briley Parkway crash
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Nashville street

Latest News

Firefighters are blaming fireworks for causing a house fire in Spring Hill.
Fireworks blamed for starting house fire
Tennessee takes on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl
Tennessee dominates Iowa in Citrus Bowl
Driver surrenders after deadly hit-and-run crash, two drivers killed in late night crash,...
Monday evening news update
Flu cases are on the rise in Nashville to start the new year.
Rising flu cases in Tennessee