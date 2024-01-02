Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years

Photographed at Yale New Haven are, from left: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan....
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, from left: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan. 1, 2024 and her twin brother, Seven Morris, the last baby born at the hospital in 2023 at 11:59 p.m.(Yale New Haven Hospital)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut family welcomed a pair of twins born just minutes apart but in separate years.

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden, were at Yale New Haven Hospital when they welcomed a baby boy and baby girl into their family, WFSB reports.

The boy, named Seven Morris, was born at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

“He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023 as YNHH only records births to the minute, not seconds,” said a representative for the hospital.

His twin sister, Souli Morris, was born minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

A hospital representative said the family is doing well and getting some rest.

Copyright 2024 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis skyline
This city’s population decreased the most in Tennessee over past 5 years, study says
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today
A vehicle on fire outside Gallatin, TN.
2 dead after crash in Gallatin
A vehicle on fire outside Gallatin, TN.
Major crash closes Vietnam Veterans Pkwy. in Gallatin
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run crash in Nashville

Latest News

A plane has caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport after apparently colliding...
5 crewmembers found dead on coast guard plane involved in crash at Japanese airport, reports say
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Fighting reported in southern Gaza city after Israel says it is pulling thousands of troops from other areas
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says
A man has been living in limbo, not knowing what happened to his mother, who suddenly...
Son hopeful remains found in submerged van belong to his missing mother