Deadly shooting shuts down portion of Nolensville Pike near Nashville Zoo

A man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds after police received a report of shots fired near the zoo.
A man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds after police received a report of shots...
A man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds after police received a report of shots fired near the zoo.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after a shooting near Nashville Zoo just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The man showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds after police were called about shots fired along Nolensville Pike near Nashville Zoo.

Multiple shell casings were found in the area, according to police. The man died at the hospital.

No suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis skyline
This city’s population decreased the most in Tennessee over past 5 years, study says
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today
A vehicle on fire outside Gallatin, TN.
2 dead after crash in Gallatin
A vehicle on fire outside Gallatin, TN.
Major crash closes Vietnam Veterans Pkwy. in Gallatin
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run crash in Nashville

Latest News

The special education teacher died days after he was hospitalized.
Robertson Co. teacher, father of four, dies after contracting flu
Surveillance video captured a man looking into the backyard of an East Nashville home with a...
Man looking into East Nashville homes with binoculars sets neighbors on edge
Middle Tennessee was covered in snow 60 years ago today.
1964 New Year's Day snowstorm
Area hospitals announce the first babies born in 2024.
First babies born in 2024