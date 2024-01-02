Deadly shooting shuts down portion of Nolensville Pike near Nashville Zoo
A man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds after police received a report of shots fired near the zoo.
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after a shooting near Nashville Zoo just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The man showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds after police were called about shots fired along Nolensville Pike near Nashville Zoo.
Multiple shell casings were found in the area, according to police. The man died at the hospital.
No suspect is in custody.
