Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sixty years ago on Jan. 1 the 1964 snowstorm brought records to Middle Tennessee that have yet to be broken, according to the National Weather Service.

The now 60-year-old snowstorm brought massive accumulations of snow to the Mid State; Lawrenceburg topping the charts with 16″ of snow.

“A record-setting snowstorm struck the Tennessee Valley on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day, 1964,” NWS said.

“The magnitude of the event was underestimated and made a significant impact on the residents of southern Middle Tennessee and northern Alabama...Snowfall records that were set in many locations still stand now, fifty years later.”

