Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today

“A record-setting snowstorm struck the Tennessee Valley on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day, 1964.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sixty years ago on Jan. 1 the 1964 snowstorm brought records to Middle Tennessee that have yet to be broken, according to the National Weather Service.

The now 60-year-old snowstorm brought massive accumulations of snow to the Mid State; Lawrenceburg topping the charts with 16″ of snow.

“A record-setting snowstorm struck the Tennessee Valley on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day, 1964,” NWS said.

“The magnitude of the event was underestimated and made a significant impact on the residents of southern Middle Tennessee and northern Alabama...Snowfall records that were set in many locations still stand now, fifty years later.”

Click here for more on this snowstorm.

