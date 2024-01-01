PHOTOS: First babies born in the new year at Tennessee hospitals

TriStar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas and TriStar Centennial have announced the births of the first babies at their hospitals in the new year.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new year is here and 2024′s first newborns have arrived in the Volunteer State.

Below is a look at 2024′s newest faces in Tennessee:

Mariah was born at 9:36am at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. Mariah is 18 3/4 inches long...
Mariah was born at 9:36am at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. Mariah is 18 3/4 inches long and 7 pounds, 3 ounces.(Ascension Saint Thomas)
Lincoln was born at 3:16am at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. Lincoln is 17 inches...
Lincoln was born at 3:16am at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. Lincoln is 17 inches long and weighs 3 pounds, 14 ounces.(Ascension Saint Thomas)
Please join us in welcoming, Kassidy, the first baby born at TriStar Centennial in 2024!...
Please join us in welcoming, Kassidy, the first baby born at TriStar Centennial in 2024! Kassidy was born at 4:21 a.m. on January 1st, 2024. We are overjoyed to care for this adorable baby girl and her mom as we enter the new year.(TriStar Centennial)
TriStar Summit Medical Center welcomes our first baby of 2024, Kennedi Denise, she was born...
TriStar Summit Medical Center welcomes our first baby of 2024, Kennedi Denise, she was born today, six pounds, 1/1/24 at 4:48 AM. Mom and family are all doing great!(TriStar Summit Medical Center)

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.

