Middle Tennessean wins $1 million Powerball prize before new year

The Tennessee Lottery said a $1 million Powerball prize was won in Pleasant View from Saturday night’s drawing.
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Middle Tennessee lottery player is starting the new year in one of the best ways imaginable with a $1 million win.

The player matched all five of the white numbers drawn to notch the seven-figure prize. The winning ticket was sold at Sudden Service on Highway 49 East.

The player matched all five of the white numbers drawn to notch the seven-figure prize. The winning ticket was sold at Sudden Service on Highway 49 East.

Below is a list of other big lottery winners throughout Tennessee from over the weekend:

$1,122,621 Tennessee Cash jackpot winner. The lucky ticket was sold at Stateline Shell, 3352 Huntsville Hwy. in Fayetteville and matched all numbers drawn Friday night.

$200,000 Powerball Power Play winner. This player matched four balls plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since the lucky person added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, the prize was quadrupled because last night’s multiplier drawn was four.The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly, 4734 Navy Road in Millington.

$50,000 Powerball winners. These two players matched four balls plus the Powerball. The tickets were sold at: TMart, 979 S. Jefferson Ave. in Cookeville and at Quike Stop, 1490 Louisville Hwy. in Goodlettsville.

