Man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run crash in Nashville

Officials are working to identify the pedestrian.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On New Year’s Day, a man turned himself in to police after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said 29-year-old Tyreese L. Howard surrendered to officers downtown on Monday and admitted to driving the Honda Odyssey van that was involved in the crash.

Previous Coverage:
Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Nashville street

Howard is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to yield involving death, driving on a revoked license, failure to render aid, and driving without proof of insurance.

The person who was hit and killed has yet to be identified. Police said the pedestrian was hit by a van just before 6 p.m. while crossing Lafayette Street at the Lincoln Street intersection. Police said the vehicle was speeding when it hit the pedestrian, vaulting him onto the sidewalk. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The van’s driver, Howard, did not stop after hitting the pedestrian, according to police, and the vehicle was impounded after being found parked and empty on Carroll Street.

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.

