Man shot while walking in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the leg while walking in North Nashville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on Ed Temple Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police did not say if a suspect was in custody.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.