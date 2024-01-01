Man shot while walking in North Nashville

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt and is expected to survive.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the leg while walking in North Nashville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on Ed Temple Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police did not say if a suspect was in custody.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

