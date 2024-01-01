Man found sleeping in car after allegedly shooting 2 cars, apartment door

Officers spoke with victims and witnesses to confirm no one was injured in the shooting.
Suspect found sleeping in car after allegedly shooting 2 cars, apartment door
Suspect found sleeping in car after allegedly shooting 2 cars, apartment door(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found sleeping in a car with a gun in his possession after two cars and an apartment door were damaged by bullet holes on New Year’s Day, according to Metro Nashville police.

Early Monday morning, multiple officers responded to the MAA Bellevue apartments to find a suspect sleeping in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle with a gun in his possession.

Police said there were multiple shell casings on the ground near the suspect and two vehicles sustained bullet holes. Officers spoke with victims and witnesses to confirm no one was injured in the shooting.

Officers also found two bullet holes in the door of one of the victim’s apartments.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barber shop shooting in Nashville
1 in critical condition after shooting at barber shop in Nashville
Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s can be expected by midnight.
First Alert Forecast: Cold start to 2024
Fatal Briley Parkway Crash
2 charged in connection to deadly Briley Parkway crash
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Nashville street
People in Nashville plan on heading to the Big Bash in Bicentennial Mall
What you need to know for New Year’s Eve in Nashville

Latest News

The Memphis skyline
This city’s population decreased the most in Tennessee over past 5 years, study says
Man drunkenly crashes truck into Tennessee home, sheriff's office says
Man drunkenly crashes truck into Tennessee home, sheriff’s office says
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today
Body found in Decatur County pond
Body found in Decatur Co. small pond