Man found sleeping in car after allegedly shooting 2 cars, apartment door

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found sleeping in a car with a gun in his possession after two cars and an apartment door were damaged by bullet holes on New Year’s Day, according to Metro Nashville police.

Early Monday morning, multiple officers responded to the MAA Bellevue apartments to find a suspect sleeping in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle with a gun in his possession.

Police said there were multiple shell casings on the ground near the suspect and two vehicles sustained bullet holes. Officers spoke with victims and witnesses to confirm no one was injured in the shooting.

Officers also found two bullet holes in the door of one of the victim’s apartments.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

