Man drunkenly crashes truck into Tennessee home, sheriff’s office says
Deputies found damage on the front end of the home and a wrecked black truck.
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day after allegedly crashing a truck into a home in Franklin County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a home in the 3200 block of Francisco Road to reports of a wreck involving a vehicle into a house.
Upon arrival, damage was found on the front end of the home and a black truck. Dwight Alan McKendrick was determined to be the driver involved in the crash.
McKendrick was arrested for driving under the influence. He’s being held on a $2,100 bond and has a court date set for mid-April.
