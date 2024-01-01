Man drunkenly crashes truck into Tennessee home, sheriff’s office says

HUNTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day after allegedly crashing a truck into a home in Franklin County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a home in the 3200 block of Francisco Road to reports of a wreck involving a vehicle into a house.

Upon arrival, damage was found on the front end of the home and a black truck. Dwight Alan McKendrick was determined to be the driver involved in the crash.

McKendrick was arrested for driving under the influence. He’s being held on a $2,100 bond and has a court date set for mid-April.

Corporal Daniel Wiseman was dispatched to 3257 Fransisco Rd. in reference to a wreck involving a vehicle striking a... Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 1, 2024

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.