Major crash closes Vietnam Veterans Pkwy. in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency crews were called to a serious crash early Monday morning and police were forced to close the roadway for several hours outside Gallatin.

According to the Gallatin Police Department, units were dispatched to Highway 386/Vietnam Veterans Parkway for a “serious injury crash.” The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred just after midnight.

Smokey Barn News reported the crash site was Harris Lane and footage from the scene shows at least two heavily damaged vehicles on the road.

We have a serious crash on Vietnam Veterans Parkway/386 near Harris Lane. Traffic is being diverted. Try to avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/OeHWviYCUy — Smokey Barn News (@SmokeyBarnNews) January 1, 2024

Gallatin Police closed Highway 386 from Greenlea Blvd to Big Station Camp Blvd to all inbound traffic for the investigation and to allow space for cleanup crews to remove the wreckage from the roadway.

The roadway reopened around 7 a.m.

