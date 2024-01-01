Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp

Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Two Florida hikers had to be rescued after becoming lost in an alligator-infested swamp last week.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the rescue on social media.

It took place in the Cypress Creek Wilderness Preserve on the evening of Dec. 23.

The sheriff’s office says the aviation unit used night vision goggles to help guide officers to where the lost hikers were located.

The two hikers appeared to be unharmed and were safely escorted to the entrance of the preserve.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barber shop shooting in Nashville
1 in critical condition after shooting at barber shop in Nashville
Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s can be expected by midnight.
First Alert Forecast: Cold start to 2024
Fatal Briley Parkway Crash
2 charged in connection to deadly Briley Parkway crash
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Nashville street
People in Nashville plan on heading to the Big Bash in Bicentennial Mall
What you need to know for New Year’s Eve in Nashville

Latest News

2023 Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
200,000+ descend upon Nashville for New Year’s Eve
An estimated 215,000 attended the event, the city’s biggest crowd ever on New Year's Eve.
Nashville's Big Bash on New Year's Eve
A crash involving multiple vehicles closed SR-386 early Monday morning.
Major crash closes roadway in Gallatin
Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida.
Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp