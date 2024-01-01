First Alert Forecast: Feeling the Chill Starting 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

We’re feeling the chill to start off 2024 with temperatures that will stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s this afternoon across the Mid State. Clouds will be stubborn most of the day, but we’ll work on some sunshine this afternoon.

Tonight, will be cold with lows in the 20s across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

More breaks of sunshine are expected tomorrow with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s for the day.

Clouds take back over on Wednesday with a storm system sliding just to our south. I can’t totally rule out a shower in far southern Middle Tennessee, but most of the area will stay dry.

Thursday and Friday we’ll mix clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s both afternoons.

As we head into the weekend, we are closely watching a big storm system that looks to bring us a soaking rain through Saturday.

That rain might even try and end as a little wintry mix before the storm system moves out for our Sunday.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

