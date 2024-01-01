First Alert Forecast: Cold week to start off 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -This first week of 2024 will be a cold one with highs in the 40s, close to average for this time of year. Little rain is expected before the weekend.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Some clearing tonight. Low temperatures will be in the 20s across the Mid State.

Tomorrow starts off cold with sunshine. By the afternoon, sunshine will be filtered through clouds. Highs will range from the low to middle 40s.

A frost and/or freeze is possible each morning this week. (WSMV)

WEDNESDAY RAIN CHANCE:

Wednesday will be a cloudy day as a storm system passes just to our south. A shower can’t be ruled out in southern Middle Tennessee. Lows dip to the 20s and highs in the 40s.

END OF THE WEEK:

Thursday and Friday, a mix of sunshine and clouds is expected. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s both afternoons. Morning lows in the 20s.

WEEKEND WEATHER:

This weekend, a big storm system looks to bring us a soaking rain Friday night into Saturday. It is possible that rain ends as a wintry mix mainly on the northern plateau before the storm system pulls away by Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 30s and highs will be in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK:

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the 50s.

