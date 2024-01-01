First Alert Forecast: Cold start to 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Afternoon highs for this first week of 2024 will only be in the 40s

It’s been a cloudy day, but we might squeeze in some late-day sunshine. Afternoon highs will only be near 40 degrees.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s across the Mid State.

A frost and/or freeze is possible each morning this week. (WSMV)

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Tomorrow starts off cold with sunshine. By the afternoon, sunshine will be filtered through clouds. Highs will range from the low to middle 40s.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day as a storm system passes just to our south. A shower can’t be ruled out in southern Middle Tennessee.

Thursday and Friday, a mix of sunshine and clouds is expected. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s both afternoons.

As we head into the weekend, we are closely watching a big storm system that looks to bring us a soaking rain Friday night into Saturday. It is possible that rain ends as a wintry mix before the storm system pulls away by Sunday.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.