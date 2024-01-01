CITRUS BOWL GAME THREAD: Tennessee leads Iowa 14-0 late in third quarter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee closes its 2023 football season in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Vols lead the all-time series against Iowa 2-1, dating back to 1982.

Kickoff is set for 1:00. Updates can be found below once the game kicks off.

Today is Tennessee’s first Citrus Bowl appearance since defeating Michigan in 2002.

Nico Iamaleava is making his first career start. The California native is the fourth Tennessee freshman quarterback to start a bowl game.

Dylan Sampson is also set to make his first start in the Tennessee backfield this afternoon.

FIRST QUARTER: TENNESSEE 0, IOWA 0

The Vol defense forced an Iowa three and out, highlighted by an Elijah Herring sack on the first Iowa drive of the ballgame.

The Tennessee offense had its own struggles on its opening drive. The Vols picked up just one first down before a holding penalty and a sack brought the drive to an end. Iowa’s Tory Taylor set the all-time NCAA record for single-season punt yardage (4,138 yards) with a 67-yard punt. The record broke the previous mark set by Michigan State’s Johnny Pingel in 1938

After a 26 yard punt by Jackson Ross gave Iowa the ball in Tennessee territory, the Hawkeyes entered the Tennessee redzone before Andre Turrentine’s interception in the endzone kept the game scoreless.

Following the interception, the Vols picked up a quick first down on a 12-yard run by Dylan Sampson before the Tennessee offense stalled. Jackson Ross’ second punt of the game was much better than his first attempt, pinning Iowa at its own 8-yard line.

Tennessee took advantage of the strong special teams play, forcing an Iowa punt after just one Hawkeye first down.

The Vols ended the first quarter on a high note. Dylan Sampson rushed for 34 yards and Nico Iamaleava ran for 19 to set Tennessee up in the Iowa redzone for the first time as the quarter came to an end.

SECOND QUARTER | TENNESSEE 7, IOWA 0

On the first play of the quarter, Nico Iamaleava sprinted in from 19 yards out for the quarterback’s first rushing touchdown of his college career.

SECOND QUARTER | TENNESSEE 14, IOWA 0

Iamaleava continued his strong first half with a 3-yard touchdown run to add to Tennessee’s lead. It’s the third game this season a Tennessee QB has rushed for multiple touchdowns. Joe Milton rushed for a pair against Virginia and Vanderbilt.

The Iowa defense kept the Vols from scoring on a third straight drive with a sack near midfield to force the third Tennessee punt of the day from Jackson Ross.

On Tennessee’s final drive of the first half, Iamaleava was sacked for the third time in the half, bringing a promising drive to a halt as the teams headed to the locker room.

HALFTIME | TENNESSEE 14, IOWA 0

The Iowa offense has not scored a touchdown against a ranked opponent since the fourth quarter against Michigan in October of 2022.

THIRD QUARTER

A promising drive to open the second half stalled out after the fourth sack of Iamaleava. Jackson Ross pinned the Iowa offense at its own six.

The Tennessee defense forced an Iowa three and out immediately following the punt to set the Vols up at their own 42-yard line following Tory Taylor’s sixth punt of the game.

The Vols were unable to take advantage of the good field position, going three and out following three straight runs. Jackson Ross’ sixth punt of the afternoon pinned Iowa at its own ten, but a kick catch interference penalty gave the Hawkeyes the ball instead at its own 25-yard line.

Tennessee’s third sack of the day, courtesy of Bryson Eason continued Iowa’s offensive struggles. The Hawkeyes converted just 2 of 10 third downs at the 7:58 mark of the third quarter.

After Iamaleava’s fifth sack of the day, Jackson Ross continued his impressive second half. The Australian pinned Iowa at its own two with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter.

