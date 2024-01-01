Charity group needs funds to help woman who fosters more than 50 dogs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety (FOCCAS), a charity organization, said they need help raising funds to get a few eight-bay dog kennels for a woman who houses more than 50 dogs.

According to FOCCAS, Jan Hendrixson already owns 11 permanent “unadoptable” fur babies at her home. In addition to the 11, she houses more than 40 long-term fosters which have been at her home for more than four years.

FOCCAS said a kennel, like the eight-bay, would help facilitate and manage a more organized environment for both the dogs and the volunteers at the foster home.

According to a listing on LSN.com, the kennels cost around $10,000 each.

FOCCAS has helped foster, vet, and get more than 250 animals to local homes in the northeast and the Michigan area.

