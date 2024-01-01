Body found in Decatur Co. small pond

A truck driver spotted the body off Highway 641 North.
Body found in Decatur County pond
Body found in Decatur County pond(Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating after they found a dead body in a pond.

On Thursday, Dec. 27, an officer with the Parsons Police Department got a call saying a truck driver spotted what looked to be a body floating in a small pond in the 2100 block of Highway 641 North.

The officer went to the location along with deputies with the DCSO.

Law enforcement determined the body was of an unidentified male. They sent him to Nashville for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

