Balloon release for Dickson Co. student-athlete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Dickson County High School community came together to honor Jayelin Harper.

Harper, a wrestler and football player, drowned while on a school trip to Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Dozens of people in the community came out to remember Harper.

Earlier this week, his aunt, Keyonda Polen, shared how the community’s support for her nephew has been a light in these tough times.

“He just touched everybody,” Polen said. “And everyone he came in contact with, they just found something in Jayelin to love. And to see everybody go to the football fields, candlelight vigils, it just warms our heart to know that he was not just part of our family, but their family as well.

A GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses has raised more than $5,000. To donate, click here.

