200,000+ descend upon Nashville for New Year’s Eve

An estimated 215,000 were downtown to ring in the new year, which is largest crowd ever for Nashville.
2023 Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
2023 Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.(NCVC)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The largest crowd to ever participate in Nashville’s New Year’s festivities was downtown on Sunday to say farewell to 2023 and celebrate the coming new year.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. and Metro Nashville Police estimate the attendance for the 2023 Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash to be 215,000, the city’s biggest crowd ever for the event.

The previous record was set in 2022 when an estimated 210,000 people were in attendance.

The Big Bash opened with a tribute to Hip-Hop music and even featured a DJ set from Nashville’s new mayor Freddie O’Connell.

