2 dead after crash in Gallatin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people died in a crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard late Sunday night in Gallatin, according to police.

Gallatin police said at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday night officers responded to the crash near Mile Marker 13 between the Big Station Camp Boulevard and Harris Lane exits. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles, a gray Chevrolet Equinox and a black Kia Soul.

Police said both drivers were the only occupants and both died in the crash. The victims have been identified as Samantha Gant and Illyria Edwards.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

