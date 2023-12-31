Top stories of 2023: No. 1, 6 dead after shooting at Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This year is coming to a close, and WSMV4 is counting down the days with the top stories you clicked on throughout 2023.

Coming in at No. 1, was one of the most tragic stories from not only Tennessee but across the country, The Covenant School shooting.

In late March, three students and three adults were shot and killed at The Covenant School. The shooter was shot and killed by two officers who responded to the shooting.

This tragedy was covered all year long in the state of Tennessee by WSMV4 from legislative meetings and hearings, prompting a special session on school safety, multiple lawsuits and court hearings, and the response of multiple communities and individuals in a positive light.

On March 27, three students and three adults were shot and killed at Covenant Presbyterian School. Police said the 28-year-old suspect, a former Covenant School student, arrived at the campus in a Honda Fit. The shooter was heavily armed with three guns, two of them assault-type weapons, and, as seen in surveillance video, shot into the church and school through doors on the side of the building.

The day after the shooting, Police Chief John Drake said detectives learned the shooter was under a doctor’s care for a mental health disorder. The shooter was hiding weapons inside their home and had legally purchased seven firearms from five different stores.

The first call to 911 about shots fired in the building came in at 10:13 a.m. Officers rushed to the campus and began clearing the building. Shots were heard from the second level. It was on the second floor, in a common area, that a team of officers encountered the suspect shooting. The suspect had been firing through a window at arriving police cars. Two officers shot and killed the suspect at 10:27 a.m. Those two officers were Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year Metro Police veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year veteran of MNPD.

Police said one officer sustained an injury from broken glass. MNPD Chief John Drake added that the shooter left behind writings and maps, leading investigators to believe the shooting was targeted.

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and 61-year-old Mike Hill.

After the shooting, the Metro Nashville Police Department released the body camera footage from the two officers who shot and killed the active shooter.

Engelbert and Collazo were part of the team of officers who first arrived at the Covenant School for reports of an active shooter. The videos show Engelbert locating the shooter on the second floor while appearing to fire at officers outside through a window.

Engelbert fires four quick shots and the shooter can be seen dropping to the floor. The other officers were cleared to move forward and approach the downed body and four more shots were fired, which were later attributed to Collazo.

The footage from Collazo’s body camera clearly shows the shooter still moving after Engelbert engaged, which led Collazo to fire the latter four shots while screaming, “Stop moving! Stop moving!”

The shooter was neutralized. The video ends with Collazo announcing over the radio, “suspect down.”

It has been one month since the shooter entered The Covenant School in Nashville and murdered six people in a premeditated attack.

