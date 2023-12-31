Teen caught with large beer, two pistols in Downtown Nashville
“We remind all that the legal drinking age in Tennessee is 21.”
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old was arrested at 4th and Broadway on Saturday morning after he was caught holding a large bottle of beer and two pistols.
Enrique Martinez, of Murfreesboro, allegedly tried to run away, but officers were able to catch him.
“With all of the visitors in town this weekend, we remind all that the legal drinking age in Tennessee is 21,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet.
