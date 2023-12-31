Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Nashville street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An identified person was hit and killed Saturday night while crossing the street, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by a van just before 6 p.m. while crossing Lafayette Street at the Lincoln Street intersection. Police said the vehicle was speeding when it hit the pedestrian, vaulting him onto the sidewalk. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The van’s driver did not stop after hitting the pedestrian, according to police, and the vehicle was impounded after being found parked and empty on Carroll Street. Police said the driver is expected to face charges once identified.

Officials are working to identify the pedestrian.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.