Memorial benefit concert held for Belmont student shot and killed

The concert honored Jillian Ludwig on her birthday and proceeds went to her charity organization.
Jillian Ludwig Bday benefit concert
Jillian Ludwig Bday benefit concert(Submitted)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A memorial benefit concert in Asbury Park, New Jersey was held for Jillian Ludwig to honor her on her 19th birthday, Dec. 30.

The concert was held at the Grand Arcade and hosted by the Lakehouse Music Academy and Asbury Park Music Foundation.

The event will feature performances from Ludwig’s friends and bandmates at Lakehouse Music Academy. The performances will be in remembrance of her life and the impact she had on those around her.

The proceeds of the concert will go to Ludwig’s charity organization “Play it Forward.”

Ludwig was 18 when she was tragically killed in early November. She was shot while running on a track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Nov. 7. According to her family, she died the next day.

Ludwig was a freshman at Belmont University where she majored in music business. While in college, she was also the bass player in a local band.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

