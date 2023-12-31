Man shot outside Clarksville lounge, police investigating

The 23-year-old went to the hospital and died from his injuries shortly after his arrival.
Clarksville police
Clarksville police(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the parking lot of a Clarksville lounge early Sunday morning and later died in the hospital, according to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD).

At around 3:30 a.m., police responded to Club Pressuh at 2051 Ft. Campbell Boulevard for a reported shooting. Officers determined shots had been fired in the parking lot, but there was no suspect or victim at the scene.

CPD discovered the victim, 23-year-old Darrius Heard, had gone to the hospital, where he died shortly after his arrival.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Benjamin Goble at 931-648-0656 ext. 5323.

