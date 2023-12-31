Man shot outside Clarksville lounge, police investigating

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the parking lot of a Clarksville lounge early Sunday morning and later died in the hospital, according to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD).

At around 3:30 a.m., police responded to Club Pressuh at 2051 Ft. Campbell Boulevard for a reported shooting. Officers determined shots had been fired in the parking lot, but there was no suspect or victim at the scene.

CPD discovered the victim, 23-year-old Darrius Heard, had gone to the hospital, where he died shortly after his arrival.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Benjamin Goble at 931-648-0656 ext. 5323.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.